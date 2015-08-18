* Aid group calls bombing of port "last straw"
* Saudi-led coalition says it targeted Houthi weapons
* Amnesty report points to possible war crimes on both sides
SANAA, Aug 18 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition hit Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeida on Tuesday, and
officials there said the raids destroyed cranes and warehouses
in the main entry point for aid supplies to the north of the
country.
Hodeida, controlled by Iranian-allied Houthi forces, has
become a focal point of efforts to resupply the impoverished
Arab state, battered by five months of war that has killed over
4,300 people.
"Fighting, critical fuel shortages and restrictions on
importing relief supplies have already helped to create one of
the world's worst humanitarian crises," said Edward Santiago of
aid group Save the Children.
"The bombing of Hodeida port is the final straw ... The
impact of these latest air strikes will be felt most strongly by
innocent children and families," he added.
Officials said the raids destroyed the port's four cranes
and also hit warehouses, bringing work to a halt. There was no
information on what was in the warehouses.
Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri, spokesman for the Saudi-led
coalition, said the strikes on Hodeida were directed not at the
civilian port but at a base where the Houthis had deployed
anti-ship weapons.
"There is a naval base inside the port. This is where we
struck last night," he said.
He said the coalition had on Tuesday given permission to
three aid vessels to travel to Hodeida's civilian port for
humanitarian aid shipments.
Aid groups have previously complained that a coalition naval
blockade has stopped relief supplies entering Yemen. The
coalition, in which the United Arab Emirates also plays a big
military role, has accused the Houthis of commandeering aid
shipments for war use.
"BLOODY TRAIL"
The Houthis seized Sanaa last September in what they called
a revolution against a corrupt government, then took over much
of the country.
The Saudi-backed government fled to the southern port of
Aden, then escaped to Riyadh in March. Gulf Arab countries led
by Saudi Arabia intervened in the conflict to try to restore it
to power.
Human rights group Amnesty International said in a report
that the Saudi-led air campaign had left a "bloody trail of
civilian death" which could amount to war crimes. It said it had
investigated eight coalition air strikes in Yemen that killed
141 civilians, including children.
Evidence revealed a pattern of strikes against populated
areas, in most of which no military target could be located
nearby, it said.
The coalition has denied targeting civilians.
"I don't think they have a very accurate report. They never
contacted us to ask any clarification for any situation," said
Asseri, adding that some of the strikes Amnesty attributed to
the coalition were in fact Houthi missiles.
Amnesty said it had investigated 30 attacks in Aden and Taiz
by the Houthis that killed 68 civilians and also may amount to
war crimes.
Loyalist forces, backed by Gulf Arab planes, weapons and
training, have been on the offensive since breaking out of Aden
last month, claiming a string of gains against the Houthis.
Besides advancing from the south, coalition-backed forces
are also fighting the Houthi forces on a second front around
Marib, northeast of Sanaa, bringing the combat ever closer to
the Houthis' traditional strongholds in Yemen's north.
Saudi Arabia fears the Houthis are acting as a proxy for its
main regional foe Iran to encircle Gulf states and undermine
their security, something both Iran and the Houthis deny.
