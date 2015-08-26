SANAA Aug 26 Yemeni army units allied to the
Houthi militia fired a ballistic missile toward southern Saudi
Arabia on Wednesday, the group's TV channel said, as combat
between the kingdom and the Iran-allied group has intensified.
"The Yemeni army fired a Scud ballistic missile toward
Jizan," Houthi-run Al Maseera TV reported on its twitter page.
Residents in the capital Sanaa reported hearing a big roar
as the Scud was launched from near the city, followed by
Saudi-led air strikes on a presidential palace and a military
depot for rockets.
Saudi Arabia led an Arab military intervention against the
Houthis beginning on March 26 to restore the Yemeni government
ousted by the group and fend off what it sees as the creeping
influence of the Shi'ite Muslim group's main ally, Iran.
The Houthis say their rise to power is a revolution against
corrupt officials beholden to Saudi Arabia and the West.
A powerful Cold War-era weapon, the Scud had been launched
at Saudi Arabia by Yemeni forces twice before during the
five-month war but was shot down by American-provided Patriot
missiles both times.
Two Saudi soldiers and a brigadier general were killed this
week in border fighting along the kingdom's long frontier with
northern Yemen, a heartland of the Houthis.
Yemeni state news agency Saba, which is controlled by the
Houthis, said that Saudi-led war planes launched over 100 air
strikes against the group's main base of support in Saada
province on Tuesday alone.
The report could not be immediately confirmed.
Human Rights Watch said in June that months of air attacks
had hit markets and homes, killing dozens of Yemeni civilians
and possibly violating the laws of war.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning;
Editing by Dominic Evans)