* Saudi-backed advance on Sanaa expected next month
* Aims to restore president ousted by Iran-allied fighters
* Fractures start showing in the south
* Al Qaeda jihadists take advantage
By Mohammed Ghobari and Angus McDowall
SANAA/RIYADH, Aug 27 Weeks after seizing Yemen's
southern port, Aden, members of a Saudi-led military coalition
and the local fighters it supports say they are poised to oust
Iranian-allied Houthi forces from the capital Sanaa.
But al Qaeda militants appear to be using the coalition's
gains against the Houthis in the south to entrench their
position, as fractures start to show between local groups of
fighters with the departure of their common enemy.
The prospect of returning exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi remains distant, five months after an advance on his Aden
bolthole by the Houthis, who overran the capital a year ago from
their northern base, triggered the Saudi-led intervention.
At stake is not just who will rule Yemen, which regional
power will hold sway and whether its persistent jihadist threat
can be ended, but its future as a single state after centuries
of tribal disputes and regional divisions.
Saudi Arabia and its allies want to maintain the state
created in 1990 by the merger of the old north and south Yemen,
say informed diplomats, but as anger grows over the humanitarian
cost, the possibility of division appears to be growing.
"In the absence of a political settlement the battle for
Sanaa will be long, brutal, and deadly with no obvious winner. A
failure to retake Sanaa by Hadi's camp is likely to lead to a de
facto partition of Yemen," said Ibrahim Fraihat, senior
political analyst at Brookings Doha Centre.
Such a settlement still looks elusive, with each side
attempting to escalate the fighting since the fall of Aden.
In the north, the Houthis have pounded the Saudi border,
determined to ensure coalition victories and continued
airstrikes come at a cost. In southern Taiz, fierce fighting,
and the bombardment of civilians, continues.
Attention has increasingly turned to Marib, a dry tribal
region across the arid hills east of Sanaa, where Saudi-linked
media and local sources report a build-up of coalition-backed
forces preparing for a concerted thrust towards Yemen's capital.
GULF GROUND ROLE
The dozens of Emirati troops guarding Aden's smashed-up
airport and their helicopters, tanks and armoured cars lined up
on the apron during a recent Reuters visit to the city were
ample evidence of the ground role played by Gulf states.
It was the direct involvement of Emirati ground forces,
alongside Yemeni troops trained in Saudi Arabia and equipped
with sophisticated heavy weapons that allowed the coalition to
break months of stalemate to take Aden, informed diplomats say.
The Arab states say the Houthis are a proxy for Iran, an
accusation the movement denies, countering that its advance is a
revolution against Western-backed officials it says are corrupt,
as well as al Qaeda militants. It has joined up with military
allies of Yemen's longtime ruler Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was
ousted by Arab Spring unrest in 2012.
The further coalition forces move beyond areas where local
support is high, the harder it will be.
The most obvious launchpad for a new coalition military push
is Marib, where local tribes have for months fought
back-and-forth battles against the Houthis and Saleh's forces,
and beyond which lies a clear, safe supply route to Saudi
Arabia.
Leaders of the exiled government's army have been quoted in
Saudi press saying they are building up forces in the province
and are ready for a push on Sanaa next month.
A local official told Reuters 130 armoured vehicles, 1,000
Yemeni troops trained in Saudi Arabia and military experts from
the kingdom and the UAE had arrived in recent days along with
engineers to allow its airstrip to import materiel.
A renewed barrage of attacks on Saudi border positions,
including the reported launch of a Scud missile at the kingdom
on Tuesday, showed the Houthis and Saleh are determined to make
Gulf involvement in the conflict hurt.
On Friday a Saudi Apache helicopter came down on the border,
killing both pilots, while on Monday Houthi shells killed Major
General Abdulrahman al-Shahrani, commander of the 18th Brigade,
and the kingdom's highest ranking casualty of the conflict.
MILITANTS AND FRACTURED ALLIANCES
While the Emirati soldiers did sentry duty by Aden's runway
or rested in an upstairs terminal lounge, outside the front
entrance stood slight young men with assault rifles slung over
their shoulders and curling hair falling across bearded faces.
Many of these un-uniformed fighters, wearing flip-flops and
Yemeni futeh sarongs, took up arms when the Houthis reached
their city, abandoning daily life as their neighbourhoods were
engulfed by street fighting.
But in Yemen's multi-sided conflict, it was never clear how
many of these fighters had loyalties beyond those to their
immediate neighbourhood, whether to Hadi, to a southern
separatist movement or to other political or militant groups.
While coalition forces protect key facilities in Aden, basic
security in many areas of the city has collapsed, as a YouTube
video showing the mob execution of a suspected Houthi
collaborator demonstrated.
More alarming still for Hadi and the coalition, dozens of
armed men paraded through Aden's central Tawahi district on
Saturday, raising al Qaeda flags, days after a series of bombs
exploded outside government offices in the city, killing four.
Hamza al-Zinjibari, a local al Qaeda leader, earlier this
month said in a video message that most of the local,
coalition-backed fighters against the Houthis were in fact
members of the militant group "shaping the jihad" after military
leaders fled.
Hadi's government insists the militant group played no role
in the defence of Aden from the Houthis and that its apparent
display of strength in the city last week was in fact the work
of Saleh supporters sowing instability after losing the city.
A local official in Aden said on Wednesday that Gulf forces
were training 2,000 local fighters including separatists, Hadi
loyalists and members of Islamist parties to take over security
in the city temporarily.
That strange mix of competing groups, including some who
only a year ago would have been sworn enemies, shows the
fragility of the local forces upon which the coalition plans
depend.
