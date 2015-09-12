SANAA, Sept 12 A drone attack killed four men
suspected of belonging to al Qaeda in northern Yemen on
Saturday, tribal sources said, as a U.S. campaign against the
militants goes on amid a wider civil war in the country.
Two missiles hit the men's car, killing all of them,
tribesmen in the province of al-Jawf said by telephone. The four
men were not immediately identified.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has taken advantage
of a war pitting Houthi militiamen against forces loyal to
exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to grab territory and
operate more openly.
The group has carried out attacks against the Yemeni state
for years of bomb, plotted to blow up U.S.-bound airliners and
claimed responsibility for January's attack in Paris on a French
magazine that killed 12 people.
The United States has kept up a drone campaign against the
militants, although it evacuated the last of its military and
intelligence personnel from Yemen in March. Its attacks have
killed some of AQAP's top leaders, including its chief, Nasser
al-Wuhayshi, in June.
The United States has acknowledged using drones but declines
to comment on specific attacks.
Meanwhile, war between the Iran-allied Houthis and Yemeni
fighters backed by a Saudi-led military coalition continues
across the country. The alliance kept up a week of bombing on
the capital, Sanaa, on Saturday, pummelling military bases and
rocket depots.
Yemen's warring factions will meet for peace talks in
neighbouring Oman next week, the United Nations and Yemeni
officials said. The talks are the second major negotiations
effort aimed at ending the war, which that has killed over 4,500
people and spread hunger and disease in one of the Arab world's
poorest countries.
