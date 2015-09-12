(Recasts with civilian deaths)
SANAA, Sept 12 At least 16 Yemeni civilians
including ten people from a single family were killed in
nationwide air strikes by a Saudi-led military coalition on
Saturday, medics in three provinces said.
Gulf Arab countries have stepped up their air attacks
targeting the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi movement allied to Iran
after the group killed at least 60 Arab troops deployed to Yemen
in a missile attack on their base last Friday.
The raids pummelled the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa and
the southern city of Taiz, which is being fought over in heavy
street battles between Houthi fighters and Gulf-backed Yemeni
forces.
Two civilians were killed in the capital and ten people from
one family died in Taiz. Eyewitnesses said the strikes appeared
to target the houses of political leaders allied to the Houthis.
Four more people were killed near Yemen's border with Saudi
Arabia in the far northern province of Saada.
The Arab alliance has said it seeks to avoid civilian deaths
in the five-month war aimed at restoring Yemen's exiled
government and warding off suspected Iranian influence in the
Arab world.
Condemning the strikes as war crimes, the Houthis deny being
beholden to Tehran and accuse the government and its Arab allies
as pawns of the West.
More than 4,500 people have been killed in fighting and air
strikes, and the conflict looks set to continue as Arab states
have stationed thousands of troops in Yemen ahead of a planned
push toward Sanaa.
Yemen's warring factions will meet for peace talks in
neighbouring Oman next week, the United Nations and Yemeni
officials said. The talks are the second major negotiations
effort aimed at ending the war.
DRONE BOMBING
A drone attack killed four men suspected of belonging to al
Qaeda in northern Yemen on Saturday, tribal sources said, as a
U.S. campaign against the militants goes on despite the war.
Two missiles hit the men's car, killing all of them,
tribesmen in the province of al-Jawf said by telephone. The four
men were not immediately identified.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has taken advantage
of the war pitting Houthi militiamen against forces loyal to
exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to grab territory and
operate more openly.
The group has carried out attacks against the Yemeni state
for years, plotted to blow up U.S.-bound airliners and claimed
responsibility for January's attack in Paris on a French
magazine that killed 12 people.
The United States has kept up a drone campaign against the
militants, although it evacuated the last of its military and
intelligence personnel from Yemen in March. Its attacks have
killed some of AQAP's top leaders, including its chief, Nasser
al-Wuhayshi, in June.
The United States has acknowledged using drones but declines
to comment on specific attacks.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning;
Editing by Ros Russell)