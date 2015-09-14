DUBAI, Sept 14 Five Saudi soldiers were killed
near the border with Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency said late on
Sunday, while a Saudi-led military coalition began an offensive
to drive Houthi militia forces out of Yemen's energy-rich
province of Marib.
The statement said the five Saudis were killed in southern
Najran province.
Meanwhile, one Emirati serviceman was killed in the ground
offensive in Marib, the United Arab Emirates state news agency
WAM said late on Sunday.
Also on Sunday, Yemen's exiled government pulled out of
U.N.-mediated peace talks with the Houthis, casting doubt on the
future of the talks that were meant to end the nearly six-month
old war.
The Saudi coalition began air strikes against the Houthis
and their allies, forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh, in late March after they pushed from their northern
stronghold towards the southern port of Aden.
The coalition, which says the Houthis are allied with Iran,
has stepped up air strikes in the capital, Sanaa, and other
Houthi-held areas since a Houthi missile killed more than 60
Gulf Arab troops stationed in Marib on Sept. 4.
The Houthis seized Sanaa last September and eventually
forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his administration
to flee to Saudi Arabia.
