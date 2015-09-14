(Recasts with airstrikes on Sanaa)
SANAA, Sept 14 Ten people were killed in a
Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a suburb in the capital Sanaa
on Monday, medical sources and residents said.
The strike targeted a government building in the Waalan area
in the south of Sanaa, sources said. Seven of those killed were
from the same family.
The Saudi coalition began air strikes against the Houthis
and their allies, forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh, in late March after they pushed from their northern
stronghold towards the southern port of Aden.
International human rights groups have expressed concern at
the number of civilians kiled in the raids.
The coalition, which says the Houthis are allied with Iran,
has stepped up air strikes on Sanaa, and other Houthi-held areas
since a Houthi missile killed more than 60 Gulf Arab troops
stationed in Marib province on Sept. 4.
On Sunday five Saudi soldiers were killed near the border
with Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported, while a Saudi-led
military coalition began an offensive to drive Houthi militia
forces out of Marib.
The statement said the five Saudis were killed in southern
Najran province.
One Emirati serviceman was killed in the ground offensive in
Marib, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM said on
Sunday.
Also on Sunday, Yemen's exiled government pulled out of
U.N.-mediated peace talks with the Houthis.
The Houthis seized Sanaa last September and eventually
forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his administration
to flee to Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Yara Bayoumy and
Maha El Dahan; Editing by Angus McDowall and Larry King)