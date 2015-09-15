SANAA, Sept 15 Strikes by Saudi-led coalition
aircraft killed at least 54 people in attacks across Yemen on
Tuesday, including four children, the Houthi-run Sabanews.net
news agency and residents said.
Residents said the air strikes targeted two houses in Ans in
Dhamar province, one of which belonged to a supporter of the
Houthi group which the Saudi-led coalition is trying to dislodge
from Yemen.
Sabanews.net said 13 other civilians were killed in air
strikes in the northern Saada province, a stronghold of the
Houthi group which hails from the Zaydi branch of Shi'ite Islam.
Air strikes also killed 13 people in attacks on roads and
bridges in al-Mahawit province, northeast of the capital Sanaa,
and 10 more in the nearby Hajja province, Sabanews.net said.
The reports could not immediately be verified independently.
The Saudi-led coalition began air strikes against the
Houthis and their allies, forces loyal to former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh, in late March after they pushed from their
northern stronghold towards the southern port of Aden.
International human rights groups have expressed concern at the
number of civilians killed in the raids.
The coalition, which says the Houthis are allied with Iran,
has stepped up air strikes on Sanaa and other Houthi-held areas
since a Houthi missile killed more than 60 Gulf Arab troops
stationed in Marib province on Sept. 4.
On Sunday, five Saudi soldiers were killed near the border
with Yemen, while a Saudi-led military coalition began an
offensive to drive Houthi militia forces out of Marib.
The Houthis seized Sanaa last September and eventually
forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his administration
to flee to Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing
by Janet Lawrence)