ADEN, Yemen, Sept 16 Yemeni Prime Minister
Khaled Bahah arrived in Aden on Wednesday, his spokesman said,
advancing efforts to re-establish an administration on home soil
after months working from exile with Gulf Arab allies to battle
Houthi control of the country.
Government spokesman Rajeh Badi said Bahah, who is also vice
president, was accompanied by seven ministers when he arrived in
Aden, where local fighters backed by Saudi-led forces drove the
Houthi movement out in July.
Baha's return from Saudi Arabia follows that of several
other Yemeni ministers who relocated to Aden from the kingdom in
the weeks after the city's recapture. Bahah made a brief visit
to Aden on Aug. 1.
"Khaled Bahah and the ministers who arrived with him are in
Aden to stay permanently," Badi told Reuters.
The city of one million had been gripped by chaos and
lawlessness since local fighters, including supporters of
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, drove the Houthis out.
Residents complain that local authorities have been slow in
seeking to restore basic services and clean up debris and
garbage that had accumulated on the streets since the
Iranian-allied Houthis captured it after heavy fighting that
began in March.
Residents also say that fighters from out of town, including
some affiliated to al Qaeda, had been seen on the streets of the
city raising fears that the city is being taking over by
militants.
"The decision of the government to return to Aden has to be
taken immediately before the collapse of the security situation
and services," said Lutfi Shatara, a leader of Herak -- a local
political coalition seeking to restore the former South Yemen
which merged with the northern part of the country in 1990.
