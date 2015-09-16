* Yemen PM, seven ministers return to southern port city
ADEN/SANAA, Sept 16 Yemeni Prime Minister Khaled
Bahah returned to the southern port of Aden on Wednesday in a
step towards restoring a government on home soil after months
of working from exile with Gulf Arab allies to combat Houthi
domination of the country.
Government spokesman Rajeh Badi said Bahah, who is also vice
president, was accompanied by seven ministers when he arrived in
Aden, which loyalist fighters backed by Saudi-led troops
recaptured from Iranian-allied Houthi forces in July.
"Khaled Bahah and the ministers who arrived with him are in
Aden to stay permanently," Badi said.
Bahah's return from Saudi Arabia follows that of several
other Yemeni ministers who relocated to Aden from the kingdom in
the weeks after the city was retaken. Bahah made a brief visit
to Aden on Aug. 1.
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fled Aden for the Saudi
capital Riyadh in March as Houthi forces closed in. Since its
recapture, loyalist forces supported by Saudi-led coalition air
strikes have pushed northwards and driven back the Houthis.
Gulf Arab ground forces and loyalists are now waging an
offensive westwards through Marib province towards Sanaa in a
campaign to eventually oust Houthi militia from the capital,
which the movement seized in September 2014.
At a news conference at Aden's al-Qasr hotel on Wednesday,
Badi said "the security file, reconstruction and incorporating
the southern resistance into the army" topped the government's
agenda, according to the local Aden al-Ghad news website.
Aden, a city of one million people, had descended into chaos
and lawlessness after the Houthis retreated.
Local officials say some 300 local police officers have
returned to work since July and some police stations have
resumed operations with the help of advisers from the United
Arab Emirates.
But Aden residents complain that local authorities have been
slow to restore basic services and clean up debris and garbage
that accumulated on the streets amid heavy fighting.
Residents also say that fighters from out of town, including
some affiliated to al Qaeda, had been spotted on Aden's streets,
raising fears it was being taken over by Islamist militants.
Last month, the city was rocked by a number of incidents,
including an explosion next to the governor's office. A
Christian cemetery dating from British rule of Aden that ended
nearly 50 years ago was also vandalised.
In the latest attack, assailants set fire to the Church of
Saint Joseph, completely torching its contents, a local official
said.
HOUTHIS COMMITTED TO FIGHTING ON
"The decision of the government to return to Aden has to be
taken immediately before the collapse of the security situation
and services," said Lutfi Shatara, a leader of Herak -- a local
political coalition seeking to restore the former South Yemen,
which merged with the northern part of the country in 1990.
The Arabian Peninsula country's conflict has killed more
than 4,500 people over nearly six months.
The exiled government pulled out of U.N.-sponsored peace
talks at the weekend but Badi said on Tuesday it was ready to
join them if the Houthis publicly accepted a U.N. resolution
calling on them to recognise Hadi as president and withdraw from
Yemen's main cities.
For their part, the Houthis said they would carry on
fighting for as long as necessary.
"We stress the importance and seriousness of the national
military path in confronting the brutal aggression," said
Mohammed Abdel-Salam, spokesman for the Houthi group, on the
Houthi-run Saba news agency.
In Sanaa, residents said coalition air strikes had cut off
two bridges, one linking the city to the major Red Sea port of
Hodeida and the other to energy-producing Marib. Residents told
Reuters that the air strikes, carried out overnight and into
Wednesday, meant that "trucks and cars are unable to cross".
"The strikes caused a big crater in the (Sanaa-Hodeida)
bridge which forced many travellers to turn back, and trucks
that are carrying food products and fuel are unable to reach the
capital," one resident said.
Officials in Sanaa said coalition air strikes had hit a road
linking Sanaa with Marib. They said a makeshift dust road was
being used for passengers and trucks to cross but it was
extremely crowded.
