SANAA, Sept 17 At least nine Yemeni civilians
were killed in air strikes by Saudi-led warplanes that targeted
the home of a leader in the dominant Houthi movement in the
capital Sanaa, medical sources said on Thursday.
The leader, Ibrahim al-Shami, was not in the house at the
time.
The air raids by a Saudi-led coalition have intensified in
recent weeks as a Gulf Arab ground force and fighters loyal to
exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi prepare a campaign to
recapture Sanaa, seized by the Houthis in September 2014.
Residents of the Yemeni capital said warplanes made repeated
sorties on Yemeni army bases and the vacant homes of relatives
of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, an ally of the Houthis,
for several hours on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The deadliest attacks were in al-Jaraf neighbourhood, in
northern Sanaa, where warplanes targeted Sham's home.
Medical sources said some of the victims fell when
residents, including a journalist from the Houthi-run al-Masirah
television, gathered at the site.
The coalition began air strikes against the Houthis and
their allies -- forces loyal to Saleh -- in late March after
they pushed from their northern stronghold towards the southern
port of Aden.
International human rights groups have expressed concern at
the number of civilians killed in the raids.
On Tuesday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency www.sabanews.net
reported that at least 54 people were killed by Saudi-led air
strikes on targets across Yemen.
The coalition is currently pushing ahead with an offensive
in Marib, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Sanaa, trying to drive
the Houthis out of the province in preparation for a push
against the capital.
After seizing Sanaa, the Iran-allied Houthis eventually
forced Hadi and his administration to flee to Saudi Arabia.
Yemeni Vice President and Prime Minister Khaled Bahah and
his cabinet returned to Aden on Wednesday, saying they intend to
run the country from there until they can go back to Sanaa.
