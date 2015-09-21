(Updates with casualties in Sanaa, Taiz)
SANAA, Sept 21 Air strikes by a Saudi-led
coalition killed 50 people in Yemen when they hit a Houthi-held
security compound in the north and a house in Sanaa, medical
sources and officials said, in an escalating campaign that has
claimed increasing civilian lives.
Gulf Arab forces and supporters of exiled President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, meanwhile, appear to be making scant
progress in a ground offensive in the central desert against
battle-hardened Houthi forces who control the capital Sanaa some
120 km (75 miles) to the west.
The coalition intervened in Yemen in March to restore Hadi
after he fled to Saudi Arabia when the Houthis, backed by
supporters of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, overran his
southern stronghold of Aden.
A coalition jet fired a missile on Monday into police
headquarters in the al-Shaghadreh district of the northern
province of Hajjah, northwest of Sanaa, that is in the hands of
the Iranian-allied Houthis, regional officials said.
A second missile crashed at the compound as rescue teams and
residents arrived, causing a large number of casualties
including at least 30 dead, according to medics on the scene.
Earlier in the day, coalition warplanes bombed a cement
factory at Ibs, another Hajjah district. Local officials said
the strike happened before workers arrived for work, but three
shepherds who happened to be tending flocks nearby died.
In Sanaa, residents and medics said at least 18 members of
one family were killed when a missile fired by a plane struck
their house in al-Hasabah district of the capital. Neighbours
said the missiles was apparently aimed at an adjacent residence
occupied by members of the Houthi group.
Two more people died in another strike on a third house in
the same area, rescuers said.
In the central city of Taiz, residents said eight people
were killed in a mortar attack by the Houthis against a district
of the city held by Hadi supporters, residents said.
ESCALATION
Almost daily air raids by Saudi-led forces have escalated
since the Houthis fired a land-to-land missile at a coalition
base in central Marib province two weeks ago, killing more than
60 soldiers, most of them from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The UAE pledged to push ahead with the coalition offensive
to dislodge the Houthis - seen by U.S.-allied Gulf Sunni Muslim
as a proxy for would-be Iranian expansion in the Arabian
Peninsula - from Sanaa. The Houthis deny such links and say they
are waging war against corruption and misrule in Yemen.
International human rights groups have voiced concern at the
growing number of civilians killed in the intensifying air war.
Coalition officials said a major westwards thrust against
the Houthis in oil-producing Marib began last week, and local
media have since reported advances in the region.
A regional official in Marib said on Monday that the
battlefronts had been quiet since the Arab coalition spearheaded
by UAE forces completed "securing" the environs of Marib city.
On Sunday, an air strike targeted a market in the Mnabbeh
district of the northern province of Saada, the historical
Houthi bastion, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 70.
More than 4,500 people have been killed since the Saudi-led
intervention, according to United Nations figures.
On Saturday, Oman said it had summoned the Saudi ambassador
to Muscat to file a formal complaint over what it said was the
targeting of the residence of its ambassador in Sanaa during air
strikes on Friday night. Oman has not joined its Gulf Arab
states in the anti-Houthi offensives.
A coalition spokesman denied the accusation and suggested
that the envoy's residence may have been hit by mortars,
possibly fired by the Houthis, the Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awsat
newspaper reported on Sunday.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa Writing by Sami Aboudi;
Editing by Mark Heinrich and Dominic Evans)