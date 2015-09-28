* Resident says 12 women, eight children and seven men died
* Incident is latest in series of killings of civilians
* Saudi-led coalition advances east of Sanaa
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Sept 28 A local official and residents
said at least 27 people, mostly women or children, were killed
on Monday in an air strike on a wedding party in southwest
Yemen, but a Saudi-led coalition that has air supremacy over the
country strongly denied any role.
A coalition of Arab states has been attacking the
Iranian-allied Houthi group across Yemen since March, trying to
dislodge it from areas it has seized since last year and to
restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Residents said two missiles tore through tents used by a man
affiliated with the Houthi group for his wedding reception in
the village of al-Wahijah, near the Red Sea port city of
Al-Mokha.
A resident said 12 women, eight children and seven men had
died in the attack. A local official put the death toll at 30.
Several other people were taken to hospital.
Coalition spokesman Brigadier-General Ahmed al-Asseri told
Reuters: "There have been no air operations by the coalition in
that area for three days. This is totally false news."
"The coalition knows its responsibility and will always
acknowledge a mistake if we make it. Take into consideration the
chaotic situation in Yemen, with several armed elements and
forces active around the country. Also, people sometimes cannot
distinguish between canon, mortar and Katyusha (missiles)."
It was not the case that "every explosion that happens in
Yemen" was caused by the coalition, he added.
Al-Wahijah is located in Taiz province, which the Houthis
captured in March as they began advancing on the southern port
city of Aden, where Hadi was based before he was forced to flee
to Saudi Arabia.
On Sunday, residents and medics said helicopters flying from
Saudi Arabia attacked a village in Yemen's northern Hajjah
province, killing at least 30 people, including three medics who
were trying to evacuate victims of a first strike.
Saudi authorities dismissed the accounts as "totally false".
International rights groups have expressed concern over
mounting civilian casualties in the Yemeni conflict, in which
more than 4,500 people have been killed.
The Saudi-led campaign has resulted in several mass killings
of civilians, including 36 people at a water bottling plant in
August and 25 workers at a milk factory in April.
In northeast Yemen, Hadi supporters, backed by Arab ground
forces and helicopters, appear to have advanced against the
Houthis in Marib province, east of the capital Sanaa, a local
official said.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi and
William Maclean,; Editing by Andrew Roche and Dominic Evans)