SANAA, Sept 30 Tribal fighters backed by a
Saudi-coalition won control of a strategic dam in central Yemen
from Houthi forces on Tuesday but lost ground in the south near
the port of Aden, where President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's
government is based, residents and officials said.
The seizure of the Marib dam by militiamen fighting
alongside Gulf troops is their biggest success in several weeks
of an armed push toward the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa 110
km (70 miles) West that was slowed by landmines and stiff
resistance from Houthi forces ensconced in rugged mountains.
Pictures printed on the front pages of Gulf dailies showed
the foreign troops and local tribesmen planting the flags of the
United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia over the dam.
A coalition of Arab states has been attacking the
Iran-allied Houthis across Yemen since March, trying to dislodge
it from areas it has seized since last year and to Hadi.
Arab Gulf countries see their intervention as a part of a
wider struggle by Sunni states against what they see as meddling
by Shi'ite Iran, a charge Tehran denies.
Condemning Hadi's government as a tool of the Gulf
monarchies and the imperialist West, the Houthis say their
spread through the country is a revolution.
The Saudi-led campaign seized Aden and other southern
provinces from the Houthis in July but has struggled to take
over other population centres and cement their authority in the
increasingly lawless region.
In pro-Hadi fighters' first significant loss in weeks, a
district in the southwestern Taiz province fell to the Houthis
and their allies in Yemen's army on Tuesday.
Residents and local officials also said they appeared to be
mobilizing their forces for a southern push in the nearby area
of Kirsh, about 75 km (46 miles) from Aden.
Six months of civil war and hundreds of coalition air
strikes have killed more than 5,400 people in Yemen, according
to the United Nations, and exacerbated already widespread hunger
and suffering.
The Saudi-led coalition again denied responsibility for an
air strike on a wedding party in Taiz province on Monday which
medics said killed 131 people, in one of the deadliest attacks
on civilians in the war.
"No air strikes were launched in that area in the past three
days...it's not true that every explosion that happens in Yemen
is caused by the coalition," alliance spokesman Brigadier
General Ahmed Asseri said in comments carried by the UAE's state
news agency WAM.
Residents in the village of al-Wahijah said that two
missiles blasted through tents where a local man affiliated with
the Houthi group was holding his wedding reception.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Noah Browning,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)