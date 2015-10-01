DUBAI Oct 1 Loyalist Yemeni troops and Gulf Arab forces have seized the Mandab Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden from Houthi fighters, reasserting control over the strategic sea lane, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Residents reported air strikes and shelling by warships in support of a ground push toward the area but could not immediately confirm that the strait had fallen.

(Reporting By Noah Browning and Mohammed Ghobari; Editing by Angus MacSwan)