RIYADH, April 3 Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi appointed a new vice-president and prime minister
on Sunday night, sacking current prime minister Khaled Bahah,
reported Al-Arabiya.
In a major shake-up of senior officials, Hadi named as the
new vice president General Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar, a politically
powerful army general who split violently with former Yemeni
president Ali Abdullah Saleh in 2011 during the Arab Spring
protests that eventually ousted Saleh.
The new prime minister, Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr, was a former
official in Saleh's General People's Congress party before
joining Hadi's camp.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolbah, writing by Katie Paul, editing by
David Evans)