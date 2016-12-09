DOHA Dec 9 A Saudi border guard was killed by a
landmine explosion on the border with Yemen, the Saudi state
news agency SPA said on Friday, quoting an interior ministry
spokesman.
Houthi forces in Yemen, battling its internationally
recognised government, have fired hundreds of mortars into
southern Saudi Arabia and tested Saudi defences with
guerrilla-style incursions since Riyadh intervened in Yemen's
civil war last year.
SPA said the mine exploded when it was struck by a vehicle
transporting water along a border road on Thursday evening in
Saudi Arabia's Jizan region.
U.N.-led negotiations have failed to bring peace to Yemen,
the poorest Arab country. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies
intervened in the war after the Iran-allied Houthis overran the
capital Sanaa in 2014, driving the government into exile.
At least 10,000 people have been killed.
The Saudis say their intervention, for which U.S. military
personnel are providing logistical support, has halted Iranian
expansionism in Yemen. Critics say the war has made Yemen more
volatile and emboldened al Qaeda militants.
Saudi Arabia has reported dozens of its soldiers or
civilians killed in the 20-month-old conflict.
