SANAA, Sept 17 At least 20 people were killed
when Shi'ite Muslim rebels clashed with army soldiers and allied
tribesmen in an outer suburb of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa,
tribal and medical sources said on Wednesday.
Tribal sources told Reuters the rebels had gained control of
Wadi Dhahr suburb in the fighting, the latest in an escalating
conflict between the Sunni-dominated government and Houthi
Shi'ites fighting for more territory and control in the north.
The conflict is further destabilising a country struggling
with a range of threats, including a separate secessionist
movement in the south and an al Qaeda insurgency.
Fighting has also broken out in northern al-Jawf province,
where 22 people were killed on Tuesday, following weeks of
sometimes bloody anti-government protests by Houthi supporters
in Sanaa.
Tribal sources told Reuters that at least 12 Houthi gunmen
and gunmen from the Sunni Islah group were killed in Wednesday's
clashes.
At least two medical sources said eight army soldiers died,
after the Houthis stopped units heading to the suburbs to halt
the rebels' advance. A Houthi leader said the rebels had
destroyed two of the army's armoured vehicles.
Residents in Sanaa reported hearing four explosions from the
direction of the suburb early on Wednesday but the source of the
explosions was not immediately clear.
The government had no immediate comment.
In the past weeks, the Houthis have capitalised on an
unpopular decision by the government to reverse fuel subsidies
to launch protests in the capital.
The Houthis said on Monday they would no longer take part in
negotiations with the Yemeni government about a solution to
their grievances because of what they termed "foreign
intervention" in the course of the discussions.
Houthi protesters have been blocking the main road to
Sanaa's airport and holding sit-ins at ministries to try to oust
the government and restore subsidies cut by the state in July as
part of economic reforms.
A government official told Reuters on Wednesday that the
United Nation's special envoy to Yemen had gone to Saada
province to meet the Houthi leader.
