By Mohammed Ghobari
| SANAA, Sept 20
SANAA, Sept 20 Yemen's state-run television
building caught fire after a three-day mortar attack by Shi'ite
rebels who are protesting against the government, residents and
a TV employee said on Saturday,
After weeks of protests and clashes, the conflict
intensified on Thursday when the Shi'ite Houthi rebels clashed
with the army on the outskirts of Sanaa.
The fighting expanded mainly between the Houthis and
tribesmen allied with the al-Ahmar clan. Prominent figures from
the mainly Sunni Muslim clan, one of the most powerful tribes in
Yemen, hold senior positions in the armed forces and the
government.
Part of the TV building, which is located near other vital
state institutions, caught fire after shelling intensified on
Saturday morning, the employee told Reuters, adding that
hundreds were trapped in the building as a result.
Yemeni TV broadcast a written message for national and
international organisations to intervene to save its employees
from the shelling.
In a neighbouring area close to the interior ministry where
Houthis have been staging a sit-in, three mortars were fired
according to a Reuters witness. It was not immediately clear who
was responsible for the shelling.
The University of Sanaa, the largest in the country, also
closed on Saturday after a mortar fell in its grounds during
Friday's clashes.
Late on Friday U.N special envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar, who
held meetings with Houthi Leader Abdulmalek al-Houthi in Saada
province on Wednesday and Thursday: "expressed deep regrets
regarding this development, including the use of violence, while
utmost efforts were underway in order to reach a peaceful
solution to the crisis."
A source close to the mediation efforts said President Abd
Rabbu Mansour Hadi would meet with members of political parties
today to discuss some of the suggestions made by the Houthis to
Benomar to end the conflict.
Insecurity and political turmoil have mounted in Yemen since
Arab spring protests ousted Saleh. The Houthi insurrection is
one of several security challenges in Yemen, which borders oil
exporter Saudi Arabia and is struggling with a secessionist
movement in the south and the spread of an al Qaeda insurgency.
The Houthis, who belong to the Zaydi sect of Shi'ite Islam,
have been involved in a decade-long conflict with the
Sunni-dominated government, fighting for more control and
territory in the north.
In recent weeks, Houthi protesters have blocked the main
road to Sanaa's airport and held sit-ins at ministries calling
for the ousting of the government and the restoration of
subsidies cut by the state in July as part of economic reforms.
