SANAA, Sept 27 Shi'ite Muslim rebels attacked
the home of Yemen's intelligence chief in Sanaa on Saturday,
residents and security sources said, showing the fragility of a
power-sharing accord that has failed to halt fighting in the
capital.
Houthi rebels seized control of much of Sanaa last week,
hours before the accord was signed with other political parties
providing for the creation of a new government.
The takeover of the capital effectively made the Houthis the
main power brokers in Yemen, a U.S.-allied country whose
political, tribal and sectarian turmoil poses risks to the
world's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia next door.
However there have been several clashes between Houthi
rebels and security forces in Sanaa since the accord was signed.
The rebels attacked National Security Chief's Ali
al-Ahmadi's house in the city's upscale Hadda neighbourhood
early on Saturday and clashes continued for two hours, the
residents and security sources told Reuters.
One soldier and two insurgents were killed in the fighting,
while 15 people - six soldiers and nine Houthis - were wounded,
they said.
The stability of Yemen is a priority for the United States
and its Gulf Arab allies because of its position next to Saudi
Arabia and shipping lanes which run through the Gulf of Aden.
The power-sharing deal signed on Sunday makes Houthis a part
of the government, but it is not clear if that will satisfy
their demands, or if it will instead embolden them to seek
further powers.
Against the backdrop of the fragmented political, tribal and
sectarian scene, any escalation of the fighting could also allow
an array of other factions, including southern separatists,
former leader Ali Abdullah Saleh and even al Qaeda to take
advantage.
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has said Yemen may be
heading for civil war.
Houthis continue to patrol many areas of Sanaa, especially
around government buildings, and to search passers-by.
The Hadda area of the capital is home to many diplomatic
missions and expatriates. Military and police blocked off the
area after the fighting on Saturday.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan;
Editing by Pravin Char)