SANAA Nov 26 Five people were killed in clashes
between Shi'ite Houthi fighters and Sunni tribal opponents in
Sanaa early on Wednesday, medical sources said, in some of the
worst violence in Yemen's capital since it was seized by the
Houthi movement in September.
Residents of al Hasba area of the capital said clashes
erupted between Houthi fighters and members of the Sunni
al-Ahmar clan early in the morning and continued for two hours.
Houthi sources told Reuters that some Ahmar followers had
refused to stop at a checkpoint, igniting the clashes.
The Houthis have become the main political force in
Western-allied Yemen since capturing the capital in late
September.
The main losers from the Houthis' advance into the city have
appeared to be Sunni Islamist party Islah and its leaders from
the al-Ahmar family, which dominates a major tribal bloc.
In a statement on their website, Houthis said they were
combing the Hasba area after the attack to pursue those who
fled.
Yemen has struggled to recover its political stability
following the ousting of veteran autocrat Ali Abdullah Saleh
amid Arab Spring protests in 2011.
During the pro-democracy unrest the military split between
forces loyal to Saleh and those backing General Ali Mohsen
al-Ahmar, a Sunni Islamist-leaning general who had backed the
uprising and went on to become a military adviser to Hadi.
The rift weakened the army and contributed to the rise of al
Qaeda militants and the advance of the Houthis, whom Ahmar had
battled in a series of devastating wars.
