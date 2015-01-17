SANAA Jan 17 Gunmen from the Houthi militia
abducted the office director of Yemen's president in the capital
Sanaa early on Saturday to stop him from presenting a draft of a
new constitution to a presidential meeting, police sources told
Reuters.
The seizure of Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak, office director for
President Abd-Rabbo Mansour Hadi, shows how wrangling between
the country's political and regional factions over the new
constitution threatens to intensify political turmoil and
insecurity.
The Houthi militia, which controls Sanaa, has denounced
leaked details of the draft, which President Hadi has said will
ensure the country does not fragment into two regions based on
the former states or north and south Yemen.
The draft is a result of a national dialogue, aimed at
easing a transition of power following mass street protests that
led former president Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down in 2012.
The details leaked to Yemeni media indicated the new
constitution instead retains a plan for a federal state divided
into six regions, which both the Houthis and southern
separatists believe would weaken their power.
Meanwhile, a powerful group of tribes backed by the party of
Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh has also rejected
the six-region plan, and urged the country instead be divided
into much smaller governorates, analysts say.
The situation in Yemen has become more chaotic since the
Houthis, who demand more rights for the country's Zaydi Shi'ite
Muslim sect, seized Sanaa in September and advanced into central
and western parts of the country where Sunnis predominate.
Scores of people have already been killed in 2015 by al
Qaeda attacks and clashes between the Houthis and Sunni
militants and tribesmen.
The implications of further instability in the country were
highlighted last week when it was revealed that participants in
the attack on Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris had trained with
al Qaeda in Yemen.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Angus McDowall.
Editing by Jane Merriman)