SANAA Jan 20 Fighters from the Houthi group
battled guards at the Yemeni president's private home and
entered the presidential palace on Tuesday, witnesses said, as a
second day of violence in Sanaa raised fears the country was
descending into chaos.
In a speech on live television, Houthi leader Abdel-Malek
al-Houthi suggested two days of fighting involving his men were
part of an attempt to protect a power-sharing deal meant to
steer Yemen to stability.
His speech was critical of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi,
a U.S. ally with whom Houthi has been at odds over a draft
constitution intended to help end decades of conflict and
underdevelopment.
He said no one, including Hadi, was above any steps when it
came to implementing the power-sharing accord, which was
negotiated after his men seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in
September. Houthi prizes the accord as it grants his group
participation in all military and civil state bodies.
"We ... will not hesitate to impose any necessary measures
to implement the peace and partnership agreement," said Houthi,
whose Shi'ite Muslim group is widely seen as an ally of Iran in
its regional struggle for influence with Saudi Arabia.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has condemned the
violence and called for order in the country.
The United States remains "firmly committed" to supporting
Hadi and his government and is calling for an "immediate
cessation of hostilities," a State Department official said.
TENSIONS
Other U.S. officials in Washington, who spoke on condition
of anonymity, said they were not sure of Hadi's status or
whether he was in either of the buildings under Houthi assault.
They said their latest information from Sanaa indicated
Houthi rebels were surrounding Hadi's private residence and were
in control, or close to taking control, of his official
residence.
The emergence of the Houthis as Yemen's top power in
September has scrambled alliances and stoked tensions across
Yemen's political spectrum, raising fears of deeper instability
in a country that has one of al Qaeda's most active branches.
The U.S. officials said Iran was backing the Houthi
rebellion with financial and political support. Some officials
said shipments of weapons from Iran to the Yemeni Houthis had
been tracked by foreign governments.
Washington has been concerned about the turmoil in part
because it relies on the Yemeni government for help in
counterterrorism operations against al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP), which claimed responsibility for the Jan. 7
attacks in Paris.
Yemeni Information Minister Nadia al-Saqqaf said the clashes
at Hadi's residence amounted to an attempt to topple Yemen's
government, a charge denied by a senior official of the Houthi
group.
The clashes followed some of the worst fighting in Sanaa in
years on Monday. Guards loyal to Hadi fought artillery battles
near the presidential palace with the Houthi, which has been in
conflict with Hadi over political and constitutional issues.
"Yemeni president under attack by armed militias seeking the
overthrow of the ruling system," Saqqaf said on Twitter on
Tuesday evening.
Residents said later the fighting had died down. A
government official said two people had been killed.
The minister did not identify the militias, but she said
they were firing from nearby houses. Hadi lives in his private
home and not in the palace.
NOT TARGETING HADI
Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi politburo, said
his group had no plans to target Hadi.
"Ansarullah has no intention of targeting President Hadi or
his house," Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the group's
politburo, told Reuters, using the group's official name.
He said what happened at Hadi's house was the result of a
"provocation" by Hadi's security and that the incident has been
contained.
Earlier on Tuesday, Houthi fighters had entered Yemen's
presidential palace after a brief clash with security guards,
witnesses and security sources told Reuters.
Bukhaiti said the Popular Committees acted at the
presidential palace on request from officers who had asked them
to help stop a local officer from stealing weapons from the
compound.
Washington has made clear that it sees chaos in Yemen as
creating conditions that al Qaeda can exploit to strengthen its
support and let it use the country for plotting attacks on
Western interests.
Even amid the growing turmoil of recent months, U.S. policy
makers have praised Yemen's government for its collaboration on
counterterrorism for supporting U.S. drone strikes and special
forces operations against militants.
