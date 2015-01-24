* Thousands rally in support of Hadi, denouncing Houthis
* President quit on Thursday over Houthi control of Sanaa
* Some provincial authorities say not taking orders from
Sanaa
By Mohammed Ghobari and Yara Bayoumy
SANAA, Jan 24 Thousands of Yemenis took to the
streets on Saturday in the biggest demonstrations yet against
the Houthi group that dominates the country, two days after
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's resignation left the country
in political limbo.
Houthi gunmen shot and wounded four people at a protest in
the Red Sea port of Hodeida, residents said. In Sanaa, two
intelligence agents were shot dead by gunmen on a motorbike, two
security sources told Reuters.
Witnesses said a crowd estimated at up to 10,000 people
marched from Sanaa University towards Hadi's home some 3 km (1.8
miles) away and back, repeating chants denouncing both the
Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group and predominantly Sunni al Qaeda.
"Long live the Yemeni people. No to Houthis and no to
Affash," the crowd shouted, using a nickname for former
President Ali Abdullah Saleh who was toppled in a 2011 uprising
against his 33-year-rule.
Saleh had been cited by the U.N. Security Council for aiding
the Houthis to capture Sanaa, capital of the predominantly Sunni
country, in September.
Hadi, who stepped down on Thursday, blamed the Houthis'
control of Sanaa for scuttling his attempt to steer Yemen toward
stability after years of turmoil, tribal unrest, deepening
poverty and U.S. drone strikes on Sunni Islamist militants.
The Houthis virtually held Hadi prisoner at his home
residence this week. They accuse him of reneging on a
power-sharing agreement they signed with the country's main
political parties in his presence after they seized Sanaa.
"We came out today to reject the coup and against the Houthi
militia's control of the capital," said one student who
identified herself as Maimouna, holding a placard opposing plans
to incorporate the Houthi fighters into the army.
Demonstrators stopped traffic in front of Hadi's home, booed
Houthi fighters in the area and chanted "Leave, Houthis, leave".
Houthi fighters prevented protesters from getting too close
to Hadi's house but they and the police largely kept their
distance and the protest ended peacefully, witnesses said.
Similar protests erupted in other provinces, including Taiz,
al-Bayda, Ibb and Hodeida, residents said.
On Friday, thousands of Houthi supporters gathered in Sanaa
with placards calling for "Death to America, Death to Israel", a
slogan that has become the group's trademark.
With no central government in Sanaa, local authorities in
some parts of the country announced they would no longer take
orders from the capital, raising fears the country could start
to splinter.
Such declarations came from provinces that comprised the
former South Yemen - where a secessionist movement has been
demanding independence - and the oil-rich Marib province east of
Sanaa.
The Yemeni parliament is scheduled to meet on Sunday to
discuss Hadi's resignation. Under the constitution,
parliamentary speaker Yahya al-Ra'i, who comes from Saleh's
General People's Congress party, takes office for an interim
period while new elections are organised.
Sources at a meeting between Ansarullah, the Houthis'
political wing, and a group of political parties from the Sunni
Islamist al-Islah and leftist parties said they had agreed to
"restart the political process ... and pressure Hadi to rescind
his resignation". Representatives of both parties were due to
inform U.N. Special Envoy Jamal Benomar of their position.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Yara Bayoumy,; writing by
Sami Aboudi Editing by Rosalind Russell)