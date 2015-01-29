ADEN, Yemen Jan 29 Two Yemeni soldiers were
killed and two wounded when they were ambushed while on patrol
by suspected al Qaeda militants in the central province of
Marib, a regional official said on Thursday.
Marib has most of Yemen's oil and gas fields and has long
been a battleground between various factions, including local
tribesmen, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) insurgents
and other Islamists, and government forces.
Now tribesmen say the province is subject to an advance by
Iranian-allied Houthi fighters, who took over the capital Sanaa
in September and brought about the collapse of the U.S.-backed
government last week.
A CIA drone strike on a car in Yemen killed three suspected
al Qaeda militants in Marib on Monday, the first since the Sanaa
government stepped down, in a sign such U.S. operations will
continue despite the political crisis.
Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Tuesday his
movement was seeking a peaceful transfer of power after the
resignation of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and urged all
Yemeni factions to work together to that end.
