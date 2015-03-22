* Houthis take over parts of Taiz-residents
* Anti-aircraft guns open fire at plane over Aden
* Concern growing over Yemeni's descent into conflict
By Mohammed Mukhashef
ADEN, March 22 Houthi fighters opposed to
Yemen's president seized parts of the country's third largest
city of Taiz amid growing concern about a conflict diplomats say
risks drawing in neighbouring oil giant Saudi Arabia and its
main regional rival Iran.
The U.N. Security Council was set to meet to discuss Yemen
after President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a U.S. ally, accused the
Iranian-allied Houthi militia of staging a coup against him and
appealed to the United Nations for "urgent intervention".
U.S. officials said Washington had evacuated its remaining
personnel from Yemen, including about 100 special operations
forces, because of worsening security, marking a setback in U.S.
efforts against a powerful al Qaeda branch.
Conflict has been spreading across Yemen since last year
when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and removed Hadi from
effective control of the state, angering Gulf Arab states led by
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, which regards the
Shi'ite movement as a terrorist group.
The Houthis then advanced into Sunni Muslim areas, leading
to clashes with local tribes and al Qaeda and energising a
southern separatist movement.
In Taiz, located on a main road from the capital Sanaa to
the country's second city of Aden, residents said that Houthi
militias took over the city's military airport from local
authorities late on Saturday.
PROTESTS
The fighters also took control of a number of government
buildings and a prison, they said.
The takeover of the airport happened without a struggle, but
later eyewitnesses reported Houthi gunmen firing tear gas and
shooting into the air to disperse protests by residents
demonstrating against the presence of Houthi forces.
Eyewitnesses in the central province of Ibb described to
Reuters seeing a column of dozens of tanks and military vehicles
travelling from the Houthi-loyalist north on their way southward
toward Taiz, 150 km (200 miles) northwest of Aden.
On Sunday, anti-aircraft guns opened fire at an unidentified
plane flying over Hadi's compound in Aden and appeared to force
it away, witnesses said.
It was the third incident of its kind in four days, in which
aircraft have flown over the compound, where Hadi is based, on
one occasion dropping bombs without causing any casualties.
Aden's governor Abdulaziz bin Habtoor has accused the Houthi
movement of ordering the flights over Aden, an allegation the
group, which controls much of the north, has yet to address.
The Houthis are allied with former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh, who still has influence in the military despite having
given up power in 2011 after mass protests against his rule. The
Yemeni army has varied loyalties, with most units being
controlled by the Houthis or Saleh, while some are loyal to
Hadi.
(Additional reporting by Sami Aboudi, Noah Browning, Angus
McDowall, writing by William Maclean, editing by Louise Heavens)