(Adds Saudi spokesman, medical agency)
* Warships fire on Houthis advancing towards Aden
* Pakistan says sending troops to Saudi Arabia
* Riyadh open to talks with all who "respect Yemen
stability"
By Mohammad Mukhashaf and Sami Aboudi
ADEN, March 30 An air strike killed at least 40
people at a camp for displaced people in north Yemen on Monday,
humanitarian workers said, in an attack which apparently
targeted nearby Houthi fighters who are battling President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Yemen's state news agency Saba, which is under the control
of the Houthis, said the camp at Haradh was hit by Saudi planes.
It said the dead included women and children, and showed the
bodies of five children laid out on a blood-streaked floor.
A Saudi military spokesman said the kingdom was seeking
clarification on the incident.
"It could have been that the fighter jets replied to fire,
and we cannot confirm that it was a refugee camp," Brigadier
General Ahmed Asseri said.
"We will ask the Yemeni official agencies to confirm that,"
he told reporters.
Hadi's Foreign Minister Riyadh Yassin earlier blamed Houthi
artillery for the explosion.
The International Organisation for Migration, which
initially reported 45 deaths, said 40 people were killed and 200
wounded - dozens of them severely hurt.
A humanitarian worker said earlier that the strike hit a
truck of Houthi militiamen at the gate to the Mazraq camp, near
Haradh, killing residents, guards and fighters.
The medical aid organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres said
at least 34 wounded people were brought to a hospital in Haradh
which it supports. Another 29 were dead on arrival.
"People in Al Mazraq camp have been living in very harsh
conditions...and now they have suffered the consequences of an
air strike on the camp," said Pablo Marco, MSF operational
manager for Yemen.
Mazraq, in the province of Hajja next to the Saudi border,
is a cluster of camps that are home to thousands of Yemenis
displaced by over a decade of wars between the Houthis and the
Yemeni state, as well as East African migrants.
Saudi Arabia, supported by regional Sunni Muslim allies,
launched an air campaign to support Hadi after he withdrew last
week from the capital to Aden. He left Yemen on Thursday to
attend an Arab summit and has not returned.
The fighting has brought civil war to the Arabian
Peninsula's poorest country, which was already sliding into
chaos with a growing southern secessionist movement and a covert
U.S. drone campaign - now stalled - against al Qaeda in the
east.
The growing power of the Houthis, part of a Shi'ite minority
that makes up about a third of the population, also means Yemen
has become the latest stage for Saudi Arabia's power struggle
with Iran.
The two regional rivals support opposing sides in Syria's
civil war and in neighbouring Lebanon. Tehran also supports and
arms Shi'ite militias in Iraq, although it denies Riyadh's
accusations that it supports Yemen's Houthis militarily.
WARSHIPS FIRE ON HOUTHIS
In the capital Sanaa, controlled by the Houthis, jets struck
around the presidential palace overnight and made more raids
throughout the day. Most of the air strikes, launched on
Thursday, have taken place so far only at night.
In the south, Houthi fighters closed in on the port city of
Aden, the last major stronghold of Hadi supporters, and
residents said Egyptian warships shelled a column of Houthis
advancing along the coastal road.
It was the first known report of naval forces taking part in
the conflict. A Reuters reporter heard heavy explosions and saw
a thick column of black smoke rising from the area about 15 km
northeast of Aden and witnesses reported at least one plane
flying nearby.
While Hadi's fighters ceded ground around Aden, Pakistan
announced it would send troops to support the Saudi-led
coalition.
"We have already pledged full support to Saudi Arabia in its
operation against rebels and will join the coalition," a
Pakistani official said.
In a cabinet statement, Saudi King Salman said his country
was open to a meeting of all Yemeni political parties willing to
preserve Yemen's security, under the auspices of the six-nation
Gulf Cooperation Council, most of which are part of Riyadh's
anti-Houthi coalition.
The Arab leaders agreed at their meeting in Egypt to form a
unified military force to counter growing regional security
threats such as the Yemen conflict.
But working out the logistics of the force will be a
protracted process and Yemen's rugged geography, internal power
struggles and recent history all present challenges to any
military campaign.
Just four years after the 1990 unification of North and
South Yemen, civil war erupted when southerners tried to break
away, but were defeated by Saleh's northern forces.
In the 1960s, intervention by Saudi Arabia and Egypt on
opposing sides of a civil war in North Yemen led to a long and
damaging military stalemate.
Saudi Arabia says it is focusing for now on air strikes
against the Houthis, rather than a ground campaign, promising to
increase pressure on them over coming days.
On Sunday, sources said Yemeni exports of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) were running as normal despite the shutdown of major
seaports. But French oil firm Total said on Monday operations at
its Block 10 had been reduced, with gas production maintained
only for local power generation and to supply nearby areas.
Several countries have evacuated citizens from Yemen in
recent days. About 500 Pakistani nationals were flown out of the
Red Sea port of Hodeida on Sunday, and India said on Monday it
was preparing to fly out 500 people from Sanaa.
Saleh was forced to step down after a 2011 popular uprising,
ending more than three decades in power, but still wields
influence and has the loyalty of much of the army.
(Additional reporting by William Maclean, Noah Browning and
Rania El Gamal in Dubai, Angus McDowall in Riyadh, Stephanie
Nebehay in Lausanne; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)