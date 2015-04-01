* Port city is main foothold of fighters loyal to president
By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, April 1 A unit of Houthi rebels and allies
backed by tanks pushed into central Aden, the main foothold of
fighters loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, witnesses
said on Wednesday, despite a week of air strikes by Saudi-led
coalition forces.
The alliance of mainly Sunni Gulf Arab states has also
attacked the northern Shi'ite Houthis from the sea but their
advance towards the southern port city has been relentless.
Hadi's aides expressed alarm.
"What's happening now would be a disaster for Aden and its
people, if Aden falls" Reyad Yassin Abdulla told Al Jazeera
television.
The Houthi movement was jubilant.
"We can say that after a week of bombing on Yemen the
aggressors have not achieved any result ... The victories in
Aden today embarrass this campaign and silenced the aggressor
states," Houthi spokesman Mohammad Abdulsalam told the militia's
al-Maseera television.
Asked for his reaction, a Saudi military spokesman said
Houthi forces had been in Aden before the alliance began its
campaign on March 26 and had fought daily battles against the
people of the city. Tanks appearing there had always been a
possibility, he said without elaborating.
The Houthis, with vital support from army units loyal to
former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, emerged as the dominant
force in Yemen after they took over the capital six months ago
and they now control much of the Arabian Peninsula country.
Aden residents said they saw groups of fighters carrying
rocket propelled grenades and accompanied by four tanks and
three armoured vehicles in the Khor Maksar district - part of a
neck of land linking central Aden to the rest of the city.
The unit met strong resistance from local militias and
residents said they saw eight bodies of Houthi fighers on the
street. Rocket fire fell on the central Crater district.
Many people fled the area and some were trying to get on a
ship leaving the port.
Earlier on Wednesday, dozens of fighters were killed in
clashes between Houthi fighters and their army allies on one
side, and militiamen and tribesmen opposing them around Aden and
elsewhere in south Yemen, witnesses and militia sources said.
Hadi left the city on Thursday for Saudi Arabia, whose
stated aim is to restore him to power.
In Dhalea, 100 km (60 miles) north of Aden, air strikes
supported militiamen fighting street battles against the
Houthis, who are allied with Saudi Arabia's regional foe Iran,
and backed by army units loyal to longtime ruler Saleh, who was
pushed out three years ago after "Arab Spring" demonstrations.
Ten of the militia fighters were killed, residents said, but
Houthi forces and allied army units were being pushed back.
The Houthis suffered heavier losses in battles with
tribesmen at a major army base in the southeastern province of
Shabwa, where 35 Houthi and army fighters were killed along with
20 tribesmen.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led air attacks continued on targets
nationwide overnight.
An explosion at a dairy factory in Yemen's Hodaida port
killed at least 25 workers, medical sources said, with
conflicting accounts attributing the blast to an air strike or
to a rocket landing from a nearby army base.
The 26September website of Yemen's factionalised army, which
mostly sides with the Houthis, said 37 workers were killed and
80 wounded at the dairy and oils factory "during the aggressive
air strikes which targeted the two factories last night".
Medical sources in the city said 25 workers at the plant had
been killed at the factory, which was located near an army camp
loyal to Saleh.
Residents and witnesses contacted by Reuters said the air
strikes had targeted the factory shortly after midnight on
Wednesday. Others said rockets fired from the base - possibly as
retaliation against the bombings - hit the factory.
Other air strikes hit Houthi positions along the Saudi
border in Yemen's far north, an army base in the central
highlands, air defence infrastructure in the eastern Marib
province, and a coastguard position near Hodaida.
A raid at a coastal defence station at Maidi port in Hajja
province north of Hodaida killed six soldiers, workers there
said, while further strikes hit an army camp in Sanaa and a
government facility in Saadeh in the north of Yemen.
UNICEF said that at least 62 children had been killed and 30
wounded in the violence over the past week, and the United
Nations said an attack on a refugee camp in northern Yemen,
which medics blamed on an air strike, broke international law.
Not including Wednesday's toll, 103 civilians and fighters
had been killed in the city since clashes began last Tuesday,
Aden-based NGO the Field Medical Organisation said.
