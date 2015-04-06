ADEN, April 6 Explosions shook the suburbs of
the Yemeni port city of Aden on Monday as residents reported a
foreign warship shelling Houthi positions on the outskirts of
the city.
Street fighting and heavy shelling has for several days torn
through the city, the last bastion of support for Saudi-backed
president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Twelve days of bombing by a Saudi-led coalition has failed
to halt the advance of the Iran-allied Houthis.
Relief from outside appeared distant as the International
Committee of the Red Cross told Reuters that it had yet to
arrange a flight to deliver 48 tons of medical supplies despite
gaining Saudi approval for the aid on Saturday night.
Food, water and electricity shortages have mounted
throughout the country but especially in Aden, where combat has
shut ports and cut land routes linking the city to the outside.
The International Committee of the Red Cross, which for days
blamed the Saudi-led coalition for delays, told Reuters on
Monday that Saudi Arabia had granted permission for an aid
shipment before midnight on Saturday but problems in chartering
planes would likely delay the aid's arrival to the Yemeni
capital for at least a day.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Additional reporting by Noah
Browning in Dubai and Mohammad Ghobari in Cairo; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)