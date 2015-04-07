* Iran leader criticises "attacks, foreign interference"
* Fighting across tangled fronts throughout south and east
* Red Cross, UN shipments still waiting for flights
By Angus McDowall and Mohammed Mukhashaf
RIYADH/ADEN, April 7 The United States is
speeding up arms supplies and bolstering intelligence sharing
with a Saudi-led alliance bombing a militia aligned with Iran in
neighbouring Yemen, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S.,
a key ally of oil-rich Saudi Arabia, had also set up a
coordination centre in the Sunni Muslim kingdom, whose forces
have led an air campaign against the Shi'ite Houthi group which
rules most of Yemen.
"Saudi Arabia is sending a strong message to the Houthis and
their allies that they cannot overrun Yemen by force," he told
reporters in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
"As part of that effort, we have expedited weapons
deliveries, we have increased our intelligence sharing, and we
have established a joint coordination planning cell in the Saudi
operation centre," Blinken added.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday
that his country opposed the coalition's 13-day air assault.
"Our view is that the solution for the crisis in Yemen is to
stop the attacks and foreign interference against the people of
this country," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iran's state TV.
"It's the Yemenis who need to make the decisions about the
future of their country," he added.
Exploiting Yemen's collapsed central authority, al Qaeda
militants reportedly made gains on Tuesday, as gunmen believed
to be from the group stormed a remote Yemeni border post with
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Sources in Yemen's eastern province of Hadramawt said the
gunmen took over the desert base near Manwakh, about 440 km (270
miles) northeast of the capital Sanaa, killing at least two
soldiers including the senior border guard officer.
The attack happened less than a week after al Qaeda gunmen
attacked the Arabian Sea port of Mukalla, in a sign that Yemen's
weakened army is failing to secure broad swathes of the country.
HEAVY FIGHTING
The Saudi-led campaign has failed stop the Houthis and
allied soldiers loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh
from pushing into the heart of Aden and up to the perimeter of
its main port. Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was
forced to flee Aden late last month.
But the air strikes -- and three airdrops of weapons -- have
helped fighters push back the Houthis and their allies from some
of their positions in the southern provinces around Aden, and to
disrupt Houthi supply lines.
Witnesses said on Monday some Houthi fighters pulled out of
an air base at al-Anad which had hosted U.S. personnel fighting
a covert drone war with al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
(AQAP), the powerful regional wing of the jihadist movement.
But their army allies remained in the base, 50 km (30 miles)
north of Aden, on Tuesday.
Witnesses and southern militia sources reported sustained
fighting in the southern town of Lawdar. Six southern fighters
were killed, they said, but the Houthis also suffered heavy
losses and around 50 of them were taken prisoner.
The southern newspaper Aden al-Ghad reported that a warplane
from the Saudi-led coalition mistakenly bombed a group of tanks
under the control of southern fighters. It did not say whether
there were casualties.
Further north, the Saudi-led campaign has continued to hit
Houthi targets on the Red Sea coast near the port of Hodaida, in
the mountainous northern provinces which form the Houthi
heartlands on the border with Saudi Arabia, and around Sanaa.
A website of the Houthi-run defence ministry said on Tuesday
two students were killed when a bomb hit a military base next to
their school near the central city of Ibb.
The conflict has further destabilised Yemen, which was
already facing upheaval after Saleh was forced to step down
following protests in 2011 inspired by wider Arab uprisings.
WAITING FOR AID
Fighting across hundreds of miles in the south and east of
Yemen, along with the closure of airports and sea trade by the
coalition, are pushing the country towards a humanitarian
disaster, the United Nations says.
The U.N. said on Tuesday at least 549 people had been killed
in Yemen's fighting, including 74 children.
Urgent Red Cross and U.N. shipments of medical aid and
sanitation equipment have been delayed while the organisations
seek clearance from the Saudi-led coalition.
Aid groups have also struggled to find planes ready to fly
into Yemen, but the International Committee of the Red Cross now
says it hopes the first of two planes carrying a total of 48
tonnes of medical equipment will arrive in Sanaa on Wednesday.
Residents in the beleaguered southern city of Aden say water
has been cut off for over a week in some districts, hospitals
are running low of supplies and fresh food is scarce as street
battles tear through neighbourhoods and dozens of buildings have
been burnt amid heavy shelling.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Cairo, Noah
Browning in Dubai, Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Babak
Dehghanpisheh in Beirut; Writing by Dominic Evans, Editing by
William Maclean and Crispian Balmer)