ADEN, July 1 Shells fired by Yemen's dominant
Houthi group killed 18 people near the southern port city of
Aden early on Wednesday, local officials and witnesses said,
while the United Nations warned that a dengue fever outbreak in
Aden was rapidly spreading.
Yemen, which has long struggled with poverty and hunger, has
descended into a fullblown humanitarian crisis since a war
erupted between the Houthis and allies of exiled President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, drawing in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.
The United Nations on Wednesday raised Yemen to its highest
level humanitarian crisis, placing it alongside emergencies in
South Sudan, Syria and Iraq.
"More than 21.1 million people, over 80 percent of Yemen's
population, now need some form of humanitarian assistance," U.N.
spokesman Farhan Haq said.
The United Nations also said in a report on Tuesday that an
average of 150 new cases of dengue fever and around 11 deaths
were being reported daily.
The northern Houthi fighters, who have seized large parts of
Yemen in recent months, advanced towards Aden in March,
prompting Hadi, who had taken refuge there, to flee to Saudi
Arabia.
Since then Aden has been host to almost daily clashes
between the Houthis and local resistance fighters allied with
Hadi. Thousands have been killed or wounded.
Residents of Aden's Mansoura district said mortar shells
apparently fired indiscriminately by Houthis stationed in a
field to the north, killed seven people sheltering at a hotel
and 11 more at a market.
They said one resident in his 30s, Atef al-Somali, was
killed while trying to buy food for suhoor -- a meal Muslims eat
early in the morning before they resume their dawn-to-dusk fast
during the holy month of Ramadan.
At least 30 other people were wounded in the attack, local
officials said.
Houthi officials were not immediately available to comment
on the report.
Aden, a city of more than 1 million people, is facing
shortages of food, fuel and medical supplies.
The United Nations quoted Aden health officials as saying
that 8,000 people had contracted dengue fever in Aden since the
crisis began in March.
The U.N. report also said that 590 have died from the
disease, five times what was reported two weeks ago. Dengue
fever outbreaks had also been reported in eastern Hadramout and
western Hudaydah.
Yemen's political turmoil deepened on March 26 when a
Saudi-led coalition began a campaign of air strikes against the
Houthis and their allies.
