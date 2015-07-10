UPDATE 1-Japan's total oil sales hit 47-year low for month of Feb

(Adds table, details) TOKYO, March 31 Japan's monthly oil sales hit the lowest level for the month of February in 47 years, partly because of higher volumes a year ago due to a leap year, oil data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Friday. Japan's total oil sales last month were 15.54 million kilolitres (3.49 million barrels per day), down 3.9 percent from a year ago and the lowest for the month since 1970, a METI official said. The official at