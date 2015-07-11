* Air strikes and ground combat rage unabated
* Some aid flows but fighting pins down needy residents
* Senior Qaeda leader killed in suspected U.S. drone strike
By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf
SANAA/ADEN, July 11 Saudi-led air strikes and
heavy shelling between warring factions shook several cities in
Yemen on Saturday, residents said, violating a United Nations
humanitarian truce which took effect just before midnight.
The U.N.-brokered pause in the fighting was meant to last a
week to allow aid deliveries to the country's 21 million people
who have endured more than three months of bombing and civil
war.
A coalition of Arab states has been bombing the
Iranian-allied Houthi rebel movement - Yemen's dominant force -
since late March in a bid to restore to power President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has fled to Riyadh.
That coalition said on Saturday that the Yemeni government
in exile had not asked it to pause, according to a news flash on
Saudi-owned Arabiya TV.
Yemeni government officials were not immediately available
to comment, but the U.N. Secretary General's office said before
the truce that President Hadi had "communicated his acceptance
of the pause to the coalition to ensure their support."
Air raids pounded Houthi and Yemeni army units in the
capital Sanaa and in the group's stronghold province of Saada
along the border with Saudi Arabia.
Fighting raged in the embattled southern city of Taiz and
the eastern province of Mareb amid intense artillery exchanges
between Houthi fighters and local militiamen backed up by Arab
air strikes.
In Aden, one of the country's most deprived and war-torn
areas, witnesses said Houthi forces fired mortars and Katyusha
rockets towards opposition fighters based in northern areas and
around the city's international airport.
Bombing by the Arab alliance and fighting have killed more
than 3,000 people since March 26.
"TRAGIC"
The Houthis, who hail from the Shi'ite Muslim sect, and
their army allies say their spread throughout the country is
part of a revolution against a corrupt government and hardline
Sunni Muslim militants which they say are allied to the
opposition forces, and they vowed to keep up the fight despite
the truce.
"Our security and armed forces maintain their right to fight
and hunt down al Qaeda and Islamic State elements as part of our
just defence of our people," Colonel Sharaf Luqman, spokesperson
for the Houthi-allied army, said in a statement on Saturday.
Supplies of food, fuel and medicine have dwindled
dangerously because of the fighting and a near-blockade by the
coalition, spreading disease and hunger.
"There have been very heavy air strikes and fighting across
the country, seemingly unabated," UNICEF's Yemen representative
Julien Harneis said.
But while the fighting mostly doesn't stop humanitarian aid
being delivered to affected areas, the tragic thing is that it
does impede the civilian population from going the last mile and
being able to reach that assistance," he added.
Local officials in Aden said that Houthi fighters had
allowed 25 trucks of medical aid into the besieged city on
Saturday, but were holding up 40 other trucks full of food.
All parties in Yemen's conflict had welcomed the
announcement of the truce and called for it to be extended.
But the exiled government wants the Houthis to release
prisoners and give up land they have seized in battle, while the
Houthis say they doubt any calm will last.
Residents in the eastern city of Mukalla said a suspected
U.S. drone fired two missiles at cars carrying al Qaeda
militants on Friday night, killing three including a senior
leader in the group, Abu Hajar al-Hadrami.
Washington fears turmoil in Yemen will strengthen al Qaeda
in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the deadliest branch of the
global militant group.
AQAP's new leader Qassim al-Raymi, appointed after his
predecessor was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month, called
for attacks on the United States in a taped speech released on
Thursday.
