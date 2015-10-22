CAIRO Oct 22 At least 20 Houthi militia
fighters were killed in heavy clashes in Yemen's third-largest
city Taiz on Thursday, a day after they pounded it with
rockets, forces loyal to the government said.
Taiz, considered Yemen's cultural capital, has suffered huge
destruction since becoming a main battleground in the conflict
between government supporters and the Iran-allied Houthis, who
are backed by forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh. It is curretly divided between the two sides.
The Houthis and Saleh's forces are battling a Saudi-led
coalition which is trying to restore the government of Yemen's
current president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which is now based in
the southern port of Aden.
Forces loyal to Hadi killed at least 20 Houthis and Saleh
loyalists in Taiz, their commanders said. Nobody from the
Houthis was available to confirm the death toll.
On Wednesday, 14 civilians were killed in shelling in Taiz
by the Houthi side, medical sources said.
Thousands have had to flee Taiz and those left behind are
facing severe shortages of basic supplies. In September, the
United Nations said it was concerned about the near collapse of
the health care system in the city.
Also on Thursday, the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency
said at least 12 Hadi supporters were killed in an ambush by
Houthi fighters in Marib, east of Sanaa. Reuters could not
verify the deaths.
At least 5,400 people have been killed in the fighting in
Yemen, the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula, since
March. The United Nations says the humanitarian situation is
critical.
Air strikes by the Arab coalition have struck civilian
targets on at least four different occasions in recent weeks,
including a wedding party on Sept. 28 that killed 131 people.
The Saudi-led coalition has gained ground in southern Yemen,
but Houthi forces remain in control of much of the country
despite the almost daily air strikes.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Raissa Kasolowsky,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)