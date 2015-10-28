DUBAI Oct 28 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
alliance bombed the Iran-allied Houthi movement throughout Yemen
on Wednesday and dropped weapons for its allies battling the
group in the southwestern city of Taiz.
The sorties show the coalition is determined to use its air
power to push back the Houthis, Yemen's dominant group, a day
after medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said
coalition bombing destroyed one of its hospitals late on Monday
- a charge the alliance denied.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries have been bombing
the Houthis and supporting militias opposed to them since late
March. At least 5,600 people have been killed, but the alliance
has made little headway toward restoring Yemen's exiled
government to the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa.
Taiz, Yemen's third largest city, has become a major front
in the coalition's northward push toward the capital. Coalition
planes have dropped weapons to Islamist militias fighting
artillery and heavy machine gun duels with the Houthis in
civilian neighbourhoods there.
"Coalition forces supplied the resistance with a quantity of
high-quality weapons which landed in the south of the city in an
area under our control," a senior militia leader told Reuters.
The United Nations and aid groups have expressed alarm at a
worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen, which even before the
war struggled with widespread poverty and hunger. They say
civilian targets, including markets, factories, houses, schools
and hospitals, have been bombed.
MSF expressed outrage at the missile attack on its medical
facility in Yemen's far northern province of Saada, and Human
Rights Watch said the coalition appeared not to be investigating
alleged rights violations.
"Human Rights Watch has not been able to ascertain that
Saudi Arabia or other coalition members are investigating a
single air strike," the group said in a statement on Wednesday.
"In some instances the coalition has denied that the attacks
Human Rights Watch documented were unlawful, but has not
provided information to support those claims," it said.
"MY HEART BLEEDS"
"The world is rightly concerned about the toll, especially
to civilians, from this war," Yemen's Riyadh-based vice
president, Khaled Bahah, wrote in an editorial for the Wall
Street Journal.. "Any civilian death is a tragedy for which my
heart bleeds, and the forces allied with us are taking
extraordinary care to avoid civilian casualties and target only
military objectives."
Air strikes also hit military bases and Houthi combat
positions in Taiz, Sanaa and the Western Red Sea port of
Hodaida, residents said. Many of the raids targeting facilities
that have already been hit dozens of times throughout the mostly
inconclusive seven-month war.
"The conflict is totally deadlocked," Yemeni analyst Farea
al-Muslimi said. "There's no political solution around the
corner and both sides are settling scores with each other with
impunity as civilians are stuck in the middle."
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari and Noah Browning, editing by
Larry King)