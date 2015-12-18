(Recasts with U.N. statement issued in Switzerland)
DUBAI/GENEVA Dec 18 Yemeni troops loyal to
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi gained control of an important
northwestern city on Friday, residents and tribal sources said,
as the U.N. scurried to salvage an increasingly fragile
ceasefire.
U.N. Special Envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed voiced deep
concern late on Friday, the fourth day of peace talks, at
"numerous reports of violations of the cessation of hostilities"
and set up a mechanism to strengthen compliance, a U.N.
statement said.
The heads of delegations at the talks being held in
Switzerland between the exiled Yemeni government and Iran-backed
Houthi rebels had renewed their commitment to a ceasefire that
took effect on Tuesday, it said.
"He urges all parties to respect this agreement and allow
unhindered access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to
the most affected districts of Yemen," the statement said.
Talks would continue on Saturday to "build on what was
agreed upon in previous days and continue efforts to find an
urgent political resolution to the crisis in Yemen", it added.
The seven-day truce was declared to aid the chances of
success of peace talks, in an effort to end the civil war that
erupted in Yemen last year.
Al-Hazm, capital of the northwestern al-Jawf province, had
been under the control of the dominant Houthi group until the
pro-Hadi forces captured it after two days of fighting.
The sources said the Hadi loyalist troops had also gained
control of al-Labnat military base near al-Hazm, which had been
under the control of the Houthi militia and their allies,
fighters loyal to former President Ali Abdallah Saleh.
The impoverished country was plunged into war when the
Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and marched south, triggering a
Saudi-led military intervention in March.
Saudi state news agency SPA cited the Saudi-led coalition of
mainly Gulf Arab states as saying two missiles had been fired
from Yemen towards Saudi Arabia in the latest fighting.
The coalition said the first was repelled and fell inside
Yemeni territory near Marib and the other fell in a desert area
east of the Saudi city of Najran.
"The leadership of the coalition asserts that while it is
committed to the success of the negotiations in Geneva ... it
will not abide by the ceasefire for long in the shadow of this
threat to the kingdom's territory," SPA said.
Each side has accused the other of repeated violations of
the truce, which was supposed to begin on Tuesday.
The U.N.-sponsored peace talks opened away from television
cameras on Tuesday in the hope of ending nearly nine months of
conflict that have killed almost 6,000 people and displaced
millions.
Sources close to the talks said direct talks between Hadi's
government and the Houthi group had been suspended since
Wednesday evening, after the Houthis rejected demands for the
release of detained senior officials, including Defence Minister
Mahmoud al-Subaihi and Hadi's brother Nasser.
The sources say the U.N. mediator has however been meeting
separately with the delegations.
Mohammed Abdelsalam, the head of the Houthi delegation, said
that the group had not boycotted any session of talks on Friday
but had given the United Nations a letter detailing "violations"
of the ceasefire.
Those included, Abdelsalam said, "air strikes, military
spread and expansion into Jawf and Marib", according to the
Houthi-run Sabanews agency. Sabanews cited him as "affirming the
continuation of consultative sessions in order to consolidate
the ceasefire."
On Thursday, Ould Cheikh Ahmed said the third day of peace
talks had produced "a major step forward" on the humanitarian
front - agreement on aid for the war-torn city of Taiz - that
would pave the way to further agreements on aid and other issues
in coming days.
Medical sources said on Friday that limited medical aid had
reached a few Houthi-controlled districts in Taiz.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, additional reporting by
Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; writing by
Yara Bayoumy, editing by Andrew Roche and Chris Reese)