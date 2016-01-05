DUBAI Jan 5 Saudi-led air strikes targeting
Iranian-allied Houthi forces intensified in Yemen on Tuesday,
residents said, an escalation of a nine-month-old war that
follows a rise in tensions between the kingdom and arch foe
Tehran.
After weeks of a relative lull, large air strikes targeted
military positions linked to Yemen's ascendant Houthis in the
capital Sanaa, the port city of Hodaida and the disputed
southwestern city of Taiz.
Heavy shelling resumed on battle fronts which had been
largely static during a truce which began on Dec. 15 in tandem
with United Nations-backed peace talks.
Houthi fighters launched Katyusha rockets at the city of
Marib, residents said, their first attack on the area since Gulf
Arab troops and armed loyalists of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi seized it from the group over the summer.
Houthi forces also advanced against government militiamen in
the northwestern province of Hajja and the far southern province
of Lahj, reversing recent gains made the coalition.
A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and its Sunni
Muslim allies has been fighting Yemen's Shi'ite Houthi movement
in Yemen to repel what it sees as creeping influence by the
group's ally, Iran.
The kingdom on Saturday announced the end of the truce,
which had reduced fighting but had been repeatedly violated by
both sides.
Earlier the same day, Saudi Arabia executed a dissident
Shi'ite cleric convicted of "terrorism". This led to attacks by
Iranian protesters on Saudi missions and the severing of ties
with Iran by the kingdom in a diplomatic crisis that may deepen
sectarian tension in the region
Nearly 6,000 people have been killed since the Saudi
coalition entered the conflict in March, almost half of them
civilians. The war has exacerbated hunger and disease in Yemen,
the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari and Noah Browning; Editing by
William Maclean and Raissa Kasolowsky)