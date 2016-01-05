* Heavy shelling resumed on battle fronts
* Houthi fighters shell Marib city
* Senior officials escape suicide bombing in Aden
* Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in execution row
By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, Jan 5 Air strikes led by Saudi Arabia
targeting Iran-allied Houthi forces intensified in Yemen on
Tuesday, residents said, ending weeks of a relative lull in the
war after a major diplomatic row erupted between the kingdom and
arch foe Tehran.
Large air strikes targeted military positions linked to
Yemen's ascendant Houthis in the capital Sanaa, the port city of
Hodaida and the disputed southwestern city of Taiz.
Residents reported that the air raids hit a care centre for
the blind and Yemen's chamber of commerce headquarters, in which
there were no casualties.
Heavy shelling resumed on battle fronts which had been
largely static during a truce which began on Dec. 15 in tandem
with United Nations-backed peace talks.
Houthi fighters launched Katyusha rockets at the city of
Marib, residents said, their first attack on the area since Gulf
Arab troops and armed loyalists of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi seized it from the group over the summer.
Houthi forces also advanced against government militiamen in
the northwestern province of Hajja and the far southern province
of Lahj, reversing recent gains made the coalition.
Local medics in Hajja reported that around 20 Houthi
fighters were killed in the clashes.
A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and its Sunni
Muslim allies has been fighting Yemen's Shi'ite Houthi movement
to repel what it sees as creeping influence by the group's ally,
Iran.
The kingdom on Saturday announced the end of the truce,
which had reduced fighting but had been repeatedly violated by
both sides.
Earlier the same day, Saudi Arabia executed a dissident
Shi'ite cleric convicted of "terrorism". This led to attacks by
Iranian protesters on Saudi missions and the severing of ties
with Iran by the kingdom.
Nearly 6,000 people have been killed since the Saudi
coalition entered the Yemeni conflict in March, almost half of
them civilians. The war has exacerbated hunger and disease in
Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country.
ADEN ATTACK
Three senior southern Yemeni officials survived a suicide
car bomb attack on their convoy in Aden and a subsequent gun
battle that killed three of their guards on Tuesday, a
government spokesman and security sources said.
The southern port city is suffering from a security vacuum
as loyalists of Yemen's embattled government, which has its
temporary seat in Aden, seek to wrest the capital Sanaa from the
Houthis.
"A suicide bomber in a car detonated as the convoy of the
governors of Aden and Lahj provinces along with the Aden
security director passed through the area of Inma," Nizar Anwar,
a government spokesman said.
The assailants retreated into the desert, he said.
Aidaroos al-Zubairi was appointed governor of Aden after his
predecessor was killed in a car bomb attack on Dec. 6 claimed by
Islamic State's new Yemen branch.
Security officials have launched a crackdown on suspected
militants, imposing a curfew and arresting at least 70 suspects
overnight, according to security sources.
Alliance and anti-Houthi forced seized Aden from the Houthis
over the summer but have yet to impose their writ on the city,
where militants and other gunmen have a prominent presence.
