CAIRO Jan 8 Yemen's former president said on
Friday he would not negotiate with the government of President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, throwing into doubt the fate of peace
talks on ending the conflict in Yemen which are due to restart
later this month.
Ali Abdullah Saleh, who enjoys the loyalty of the armed
forces despite having stepped down from office nearly four years
ago after months of protests, had joined forces with the
Iran-allied Houthis in fighting a Saudi-led alliance trying to
shore up Hadi.
The warring sides held the latest round of peace talks in
December but failed to find a political solution that would end
the conflict, which has killed nearly 6,000 people. Negotiations
are set to resume on Jan. 14.
"There will be no dialogue with the mercenaries who are
seeking power ... there will only be dialogue with the Saudi
regime," Saleh said in a television address on his television
station, Yemen Today.
A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Muslim allies
has been fighting the Shi'ite Houthi movement, which controls
the capital, since March 2015.
The United Nations said U.N. Yemen envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh
Ahmed was in Riyadh and would be travelling to Sanaa "soon".
Riyadh sees the Houthis as a proxy for bitter regional rival
Iran to expand its influence. They deny this and say they are
waging a revolution against a corrupt government and Gulf Arab
powers beholden to the West.
A growing diplomatic dispute between Riyadh and Tehran,
triggered by Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shi'ite
cleric, has damaged the outlook for any resolution to the
conflict in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula nation.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Yara Bayoumy;
Editing by Catherine Evans)