ADEN May 29 Fourteen government soldiers were
killed on Sunday in a push to retake a southern Yemeni city from
the Iran-allied Houthi group, military officials said, in one of
the deadliest days since a shaky ceasefire tentatively took hold
last month.
Yemen's exiled government has been fighting a war backed by
Saudi-led air strikes and ground forces to win back the capital
of Sanaa from the Houthis, whom it views as a proxy of Tehran.
Backed up by local tribes and militias, army forces attacked
the city of Beihan in southeastern Shabwa province which sits on
a main road leading to Sanaa some 100 km (62 miles) away.
Military and local officials said several fighters on the
Houthi side were killed and injured in the battle adding that
government forces were advancing deeper into the town.
The Shi'ite Muslim Houthis, who took power in late 2014,
deny they are puppets of Iran and say their armed fight is a
revolution against corruption officials.
Home to Yemen's largest industrial project, a now-shut
liquefied natural gas export facility at Belhaf, Shabwa is
divided among al Qaeda, government troops loyal to President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Houthi forces and armed tribes.
Clashes have repeatedly broken out there between Houthi and
pro-Hadi forces despite a ceasefire which began on April 10,
which has mostly stopped fighting and buttressed weeks of
inconclusive U.N.-backed peace talks in Kuwait.
