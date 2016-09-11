SANAA, Sept 11 At least 21 civilians were killed
in two separate air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition in
northern Yemen on Saturday, residents said on Sunday, as
fighting intensified in the country before the Muslim Eid
al-Adha feast.
They said at least 15 civilians were killed when war planes
targeted workers drilling for water in the Beit Saadan area of
the Arhab district north of Sanaa, and that 20 other people were
wounded.
Residents said Saudi-led coalition warplanes, apparently
mistaking the drilling machine for a rocket launcher, bombed the
site and killed four workers. The planes conducted a second raid
when residents of the village rushed to the scene, killing at
least 11 more and wounding 20.
A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition could not
immediately be reached for a comment. The coalition, which has
been fighting to roll back gains made by the Iran-allied Houthi
group since 2014 and restore ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi to power, says it does not target civilians.
U.N.-sponsored talks to try to end the fighting collapsed in
failure last month and the Houthi movement and allied forces
loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh resumed shelling
into neighbouring Saudi Arabia.
Saturday's attacks were the latest in a series of strikes
that have hit schools, hospitals, markets and private homes.
Local media put the number of dead and wounded at the
water-drilling site at around 100 and published pictures of
burned bodies and mangled equipment, and videos showed workers
collecting mutilated bodies and carrying them away in blankets.
In the second attack on Saturday, residents reported an air
strike hit the home of Sheikh Maqbool al-Harmali, a local tribal
chief in Hairan district of Hajjah province, killing six
civilians.
The United Nations says more than 10,000 people have been
killed in the fighting, many of them civilians.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by Susan Thomas)