SANAA, Sept 21 At least 6 civilians were killed
on Wednesday when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a house
in western Yemen, residents and medics said.
Fighter jets of an Arab alliance launched missiles on
Wednesday at a presidential palace in the Red Sea port city of
Hodeidah occupied by leaders of the Iran-allied Houthi militia,
a resident told Reuters.
A raid hit a house adjacent to the palace killing six
civilians and wounding 12 according to a medic who said rescue
workers were searching for victims among the rubble.
It was not immediately clear if any Houthi leaders had been
killed or injured in the attack.
"The scene was awful. Body parts were mixed up with the
remains of the house and blood filled the place," said a
resident who declined to have his name published out of fear for
his safety.
The Saudi-led coalition was formed early last year to fight
the Houthis after they took over the capital Sanaa, made gains
in other provinces and forced Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi's government to flee into exile.
U.N.-sponsored talks to try to end the fighting that has
killed more than 10,000 people collapsed in failure last month
and the Houthi movement and allied forces loyal to former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh resumed shelling into neighboring
Saudi Arabia.
Wednesday's attacks were the latest in a series of strikes
that have hit schools, hospitals, markets and private homes.
A coalition spokesperson was not immediately available to
comment. Saudi officials say aircraft of the Arab alliance only
target military facilities in Yemen.
Nearly half of Yemen's 22 provinces are on the verge of
famine, according to the U.N. World Food Programme, as a result
of the war that has drawn in regional rivals Iran and Saudi
Arabia.
