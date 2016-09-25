DUBAI, Sept 25 Arab coalition air strikes killed
nine people in Houthi-controlled Ibb city in central Yemen late
on Saturday, medical sources and residents in the area told
Reuters.
Nine people were also wounded in the attack on several areas
of the city and its outskirts, they said, adding the nine dead
included three children and their parents.
A spokesman for the Saudi-led alliance of Arab countries
could not immediately be contacted.
The coalition, which began operations in Yemen in March last
year to try to reverse the rise to power of the Iran-allied
Houthi group, has repeatedly said it does not target civilians.
U.N.-sponsored talks to try to end the fighting that has
killed more than 10,000 people collapsed in failure last month
and the Houthi movement and allied forces loyal to former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh resumed shelling into neighbouring
Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh,
Editing by William Maclean and)