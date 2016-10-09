(Corrects to add "with" in paragraph 11, making clear that the
military is fighting alongside the Houthis)
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA Oct 9 Thousands of Yemenis, many of them
armed, gathered at the United Nations headquarters in Yemen's
capital Sanaa on Sunday calling for an international
investigation into an air strike on a wake this weekend that was
widely blamed on Saudi-led forces.
The attack - that killed at least 140 people on Saturday -
hit a hall where rows of the city's notables had gathered for
the wake of the interior minister's father.
The Saudi-led coalition has denied any role in the incident,
believed to be one of the deadliest strikes in the 18-month-old
war in which at least 10,000 people have been killed.
The attack has been condemned by the U.N., the European
Union and the United States.
Pictures showed the inside of the once-ornate hall reduced
to a pile of twisted metal and rubble after two huge explosions.
Radios and mosque loudspeakers throughout the city blared
mourning verses as demonstrators crowded the streets around the
U.N. headquarters, many waving their rifles in the air.
Nada, a high school student living near the site said body
parts propelled by the explosion flew into her house.
"What happened was an unprecedented crime ... The sight of
it was terrifying and will never leave my mind," she said.
One Sanaa resident, Ahmed Abu Taleb, described his frantic
search for a relative.
"We were searching in the hall and in hospitals from the
afternoon until dawn today, but after all our anguish we learned
that he was among the dead."
On Sunday, Yemen's powerful former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh called for more attacks at the Saudi border. Saleh holds
sway in the military fighting with Houthi rebels who pushed
Yemen's internationally recognised government into exile in
March 2015.
Saudi Arabia has launched thousands of air strikes against
the Shi'ite Houthis, who the kingdom and its Gulf Arab allies
fear are a proxy for their archenemy Iran.
In another sign that the attack may escalate already raging
regional tensions, Iran's main ally in the Arab world
commiserated with the Houthis and condemned Saudi Arabia.
"I say to (Yemen's) people: you will ultimately triumph,"
the leader of the armed Lebanese group, Hezbollah, Hassan
Nasrallah, said on Saturday.
"Your noble revolutionary blood will triumph over the sword
of those bloodthirsty savages."
(Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Louise Ireland)