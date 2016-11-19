DOHA Nov 19 A Saudi soldier was killed on
Saturday by a missile fired by Yemeni rebels across the border
into the kingdom's southern Asir province, the interior ministry
said.
The Iran-allied Houthis, who are battling the
internationally recognised government of Yemen's President Abd
Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi, often fire mortars into southern Saudi
regions and test Saudi defences with guerrilla-style incursions.
The attack came hours before the Saudi-led coalition that is
supporting Hadi in the war, announced a ceasefire in a bid to
end a conflict that has displaced millions of people and caused
a humanitarian disaster.
The 48-hour truce is due to start at noon (0900 GMT) on
Saturday.
The Houthis were not immediately available to comment on the
attack. A news agency controlled by the group said Saudi jets
early on Saturday bombed an area of farmland in Yemen's southern
Shabwa province.
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies intervened in Yemen's
war in March 2015 to support Hadi's government. Several dozen
Saudi soldiers have been killed in clashes along the long,
rugged border with Yemen.
