SANAA Nov 20 Yemen's dominant Houthi movement
launched Katyusha rockets into Saudi Arabia on Sunday and
residents reported Saudi-led air strikes in a Yemeni border
province in exchanges that threatened to derail a 48-hour truce.
The Houthis said the rocket salvo targeting a military base
in the kingdom's southern Najran province was launched in
response to Saudi shelling on Yemeni border villages.
There was no immediate response from the coalition to the
Houthi assertion.
The coalition, which has been fighting the Iran-aligned
Houthis to restore ousted Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi to power, announced the truce on Friday night as a step to
end a 20-month old war that has killed more than 10,000 people
and displaced more than three million.
Just three days earlier, Hadi's government had rejected an
announcement by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that the
warring parties had agreed to an open-ended truce and to work
toward the formation of a unity government.
Hadi's government complained it was not consulted about the
accord unveiled by Kerry on Nov. 15 after a visit to Oman and
the United Arab Emirates. It said the accord did not account for
demands for the Houthis to withdraw from cities they had
captured since 2014.
The Houthis in turn have cast doubt on the 48-hour truce
announced by the Saudi-led coalition, saying it was designed to
undermine the agreement reached in Oman last week.
The Houthi-run Saba news agency said that at a meeting in
Sanaa, the ruling supreme political council comprising the
Houthis and former President Ali Abdullah Saleh's General
People's Congress party "welcomed all efforts to end the
aggression, foremost of which (are) the efforts of the Sultanate
of Oman to achieve peace in Yemen".
The U.N. envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, said the
parties have agreed to resume meetings of a "De-escalation &
Coordination Committee" by deploying representatives to southern
Saudi Arabia.
"I remind all parties that terms and conditions of cessation
of hostilities include a full and comprehensive halt to military
activities," Ould Cheikh Ahmed wrote.
Separately, residents in the far northern Yemeni province of
Hajja reported Saudi-led air strikes in the Hiran district.
A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition did not immediately
respond to a Reuters request for comment. But General Ahmed
al-Asseri told U.S. news network CNN's Arabic service that the
Houthi violations were too frequent to be counted, and suggested
that the truce would not be renewed.
"The Arab coalition has heeded a request by the Yemeni
government and the international community and declared a truce,
but any truce without monitoring on the ground is useless
because we are facing an armed militia," he said according to
CNN.
The coalition of mostly Gulf Arab states intervened in
Yemen's civil war in March 2015 to restore Hadi to power. It has
launched thousands of air strikes against his foes in the
Iran-allied Houthi movement but has yet to dislodge the group
from the capital Sanaa.
