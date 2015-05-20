DUBAI May 20 Iran will allow the United Nations to inspect an aid shipment to Yemen, the ISNA agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian as saying on Wednesday.

"We have decided to dock our ship in Djibouti so the United Nations inspection protocol can take place," Abdollahian was quoted as saying by ISNA. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; editing by John Stonestreet)