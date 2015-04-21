(Adds official and analyst comments, detail)
DUBAI/CAIRO, April 21
minister said he was optimistic that a ceasefire in Yemen would
be announced later on Tuesday, in a sign diplomatic efforts may
be underway to stop almost a month of Saudi-led bombing of
Yemen's Houthi group.
Iran has repeatedly called for a halt to an almost
month-long campaign of air strikes by Saudi Arabia and Arab
allies, but members of the coalition and their Western backers
have so far rejected Iran's proposals, accusing it of supporting
the Houthis.
"We are optimistic that in the coming hours, after many
efforts, we will see a halt to military attacks in Yemen,"
Hossein Amir Abdollahian was quoted as saying by Iranian news
agencies.
Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition of Arab countries in a
bombing campaign against the Houthis and allied military units
loyal to the powerful former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who
have taken swathes of territory and forced Yemen's Saudi-backed
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile.
"Iranian proposals are not being addressed at the moment,"
one Yemeni official said on condition of anonymity.
Another Yemeni official said representatives of Saleh's
party had made peace proposals to the government in exile but
suggested the rebel forces would have to meet further conditions
before the government would accept.
"There are contacts and initiatives for a ceasefire, mostly
presented by leaders in the former president's party," the
official told Reuters.
"But any initiative will not be accepted unless the Houthis
and Saleh announced their commitment to implement the U.N.
Security Council Resolution, particularly the immediate stop to
attacks on Aden and the withdrawal from it," the official added,
referring to a decision reached by the United Nations last week.
The Houthis flatly rejected the contents of the resolution,
which imposed an arms embargo on Houthi leaders and Saleh's son,
recognised Hadi as Yemen's president and called for the
withdrawal of the militia from the capital Sanaa and from the
southern city of Aden.
The port city is a focal point of battles pitting Houthis
and Saleh loyalists against armed backers of president Hadi.
The coalition, which has diplomatic support from the United
States and other Western powers, has accused Iran of trying to
dominate the region, while the Hadi government has rejected
previous Iranian calls for a ceasefire.
But growing civilian casualties and severe shortages of food
and fuel are putting pressure on the coalition and its backers
to call at least a temporary halt to the air strikes, analysts
said.
"With the humanitarian crisis I think calls for some sort of
ceasefire will mount in the coming days," said Adam Baron,
visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
But he added that the Iranian statement did not necessarily
signal an imminent halt to hostilities. "In any sort of
situation like this, actions speak far louder than words... this
is probably rhetorical positioning more than anything."
