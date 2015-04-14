April 14 Iran will submit a four-point peace
plan for resolving the crisis in Yemen to the United Nations on
Wednesday, Iran's English-language television channel Press TV
reported on Tuesday.
The channel gave no further details. Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaking in Madrid on Tuesday,
put forward a peace proposal involving a ceasefire, humanitarian
assistance, a dialogue between Yemeni factions and a broad-based
government.
Zarif also called for Saudi air strikes on Yemen to end.
