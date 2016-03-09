(Adds background)
CAIRO/DUBAI, March 9 A senior Houthi official
told Iranian officials on Wednesday to stay out of Yemen's
conflict, after an Iranian general said Tehran might send
military advisers to help Houthi forces fighting a Gulf Arab
coalition.
The Houthis usually see Shi'ite Iran as a friendly power in
their year-old war against the Saudi-led Arab coalition, which
is trying to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.
"Officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran must be silent
and leave aside the exploitation of the Yemen file," the
official, Yousef al-Feshi, a member of the Houthis'
Revolutionary Committee, said in a posting on Facebook.
It was the first public remark from a senior official in the
Houthi group, seen to be very close to Houthi leader Abdel-Malek
al-Houthi, to be directed at Iranian officials.
On Tuesday, Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri, deputy chief
of staff of Iran's armed forces, suggested in an interview with
the Tasnim news agency that Iran might support the Houthis in a
similar way it has backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
forces in Syria.
Feshi's posting coincided with a visit by a Houthi
delegation to Saudi Arabia, a move that could signal an attempt
to end a year of fighting that has killed some 6,000 people.
Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it had exchanged a Saudi
officer for seven Yemeni prisoners with its Houthi enemies and
confirmed that a calm along their common border was holding.
